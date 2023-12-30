AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,957 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 12.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Datadog by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 61,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter worth about $127,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 1.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,292,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,166,000 after buying an additional 88,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 2.4% in the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $761,755.94. Following the sale, the executive now owns 169,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,817,449.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $15,658,064.95. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,468,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $761,755.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 169,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,817,449.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 656,242 shares of company stock valued at $72,213,100 over the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.45.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $121.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.65. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,011.50, a P/E/G ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

