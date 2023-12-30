AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,362 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,362 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.11. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.