AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,119 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,710 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOD. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,138 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 134,347 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.89.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.74. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

