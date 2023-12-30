Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF) Short Interest Update

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,313,500 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the November 30th total of 3,210,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,189.2 days.

Aker BP ASA Stock Down 3.8 %

OTCMKTS:AKRBF opened at $29.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average is $28.22. Aker BP ASA has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $31.59.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company was formerly known as Det norske oljeselskap ASA and changed its name to Aker BP ASA in October 2016. Aker BP ASA was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

