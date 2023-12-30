Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.12) Per Share

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 26th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Katkhuda forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.12) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Akero Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.75) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Akero Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.01).

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AKRO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

AKRO stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 20.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of -0.50. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,012,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,356,000 after acquiring an additional 326,308 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,242,000 after purchasing an additional 54,078 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 12,183 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akero Therapeutics

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $129,936.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 185,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,144. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $33,797.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,912.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $129,936.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,110 in the last 90 days. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

