Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,072 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Alarm.com worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALRM. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 3.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $64.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.87. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $67.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.32.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $221.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

