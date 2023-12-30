Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.42, but opened at $8.60. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alight shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 241,795 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Alight in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Alight in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Insider Transactions at Alight

Institutional Trading of Alight

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 50,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $322,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,370,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,837,590.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALIT. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 4.3% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,155,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,593,000 after acquiring an additional 379,818 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Alight by 22.1% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 283,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 51,276 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alight by 66.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,948,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,202,000 after buying an additional 2,773,528 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in Alight during the third quarter worth $3,693,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alight by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,662,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after buying an additional 76,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Alight Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.47 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

