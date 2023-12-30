Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stake Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 173,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Alliant Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 91.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 394,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after buying an additional 188,586 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LNT. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.58. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.05.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

