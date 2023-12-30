AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Receives $18.75 Average PT from Brokerages

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

ALVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of AlloVir from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut shares of AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 315.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. AlloVir has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $7.24.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that AlloVir will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

