Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is CMH Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,579 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.7% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,453. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $151.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $155.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.59.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

