Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by RAM Investment Partners LLC

RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of RAM Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $151.94 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $155.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,453 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.59.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

