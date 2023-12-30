Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,863 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,438,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at $66,438,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,453. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.59.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $151.94 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $155.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.29. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

