American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 15,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after buying an additional 49,702 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $56.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.77. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $266.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.