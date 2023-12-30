American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of AEL stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $56.08.
American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $266.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.09 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
