American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of AEL stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $56.08.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $266.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.09 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

About American Equity Investment Life

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 48.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 708,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after acquiring an additional 230,465 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 15.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 422.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 28,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 40.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,397,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,981,000 after acquiring an additional 403,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5,296.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,669,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

