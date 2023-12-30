AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,760,000 after purchasing an additional 59,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,110,000 after purchasing an additional 132,587 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,115,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,770,000 after purchasing an additional 783,966 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,959 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $1,086,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

NYSE:AMN opened at $74.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.51. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.80 and a 12-month high of $113.85.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $853.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.