Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSE:AMPE opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $1.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.36.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 202,574 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,662,127 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 166,979 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,850,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.