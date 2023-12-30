Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NYSE:AMPE opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $1.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.36.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
