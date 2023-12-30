Analysts Set Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) PT at $24.00

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 453,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1,272.3% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 55.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 240.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 952,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after acquiring an additional 672,493 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,396,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,761,000 after acquiring an additional 716,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $739.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.90 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

