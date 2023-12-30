Analysts Set Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) PT at $24.00

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Columbia Banking System
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System
Columbia Banking System Stock Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ:COLB opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.71.
Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $739.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.90 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.
Columbia Banking System Company Profile
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Columbia Banking System
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.