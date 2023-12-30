Analysts Set Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Price Target at $119.50

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $231,562.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $54,612.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,965.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $231,562.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at about $624,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $115.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $77.33 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.07. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

