Analysts Set GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Target Price at $102.60

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.60.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark upped their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

GDDY stock opened at $106.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.99. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $107.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 1.04.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $361,817.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,868,047.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,472 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $361,817.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,826 shares in the company, valued at $26,868,047.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,464 shares of company stock valued at $12,102,277. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in GoDaddy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 20,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

