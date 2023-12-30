Analysts Set QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Target Price at $5.96

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.96.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QS. HSBC began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. QuantumScape has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 5.00. The company has a current ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $219,408.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 606,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,591.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $219,408.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 606,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,591.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $451,201.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,112.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 427,645 shares of company stock worth $2,841,361. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,569,000 after buying an additional 72,570 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 78.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 14.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 18.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in QuantumScape by 10.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

