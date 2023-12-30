Analysts Set RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Target Price at $20.08

Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.08.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RXO shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on RXO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RXO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:RXO opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.16. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. RXO has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $24.33.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 43,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $862,203.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,985,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,323,939.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christine S. Breves purchased 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at $138,265.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 43,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $862,203.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,985,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,323,939.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 205,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,364 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its position in RXO by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 191,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RXO by 16.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of RXO by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 353,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of RXO by 7.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of RXO by 61.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

