Analysts Set Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) PT at $19.20

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on SONO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sonos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36. Sonos has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.38, a P/E/G ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.97.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $305.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.79 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonos will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $77,954.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,138 shares in the company, valued at $272,035.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 74.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 103.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

