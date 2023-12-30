Analysts Set Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Target Price at GBX 237.83

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 237.83 ($3.02).

SYNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.02) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Synthomer from GBX 115 ($1.46) to GBX 400 ($5.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 350 ($4.45) target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 187 ($2.38) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Get Synthomer alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SYNT

Insider Activity

Synthomer Stock Up 2.6 %

In other news, insider Alexander G. Catto sold 89,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.24), for a total value of £17,095.63 ($21,722.53). In related news, insider Alexander G. Catto sold 89,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.24), for a total value of £17,095.63 ($21,722.53). Also, insider Alexander G. Catto sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.36), for a total value of £14,000 ($17,789.07). 27.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LON SYNT opened at GBX 189.70 ($2.41) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.82. The company has a market cap of £310.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.88, a PEG ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.65. Synthomer has a 12 month low of GBX 165.10 ($2.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,386 ($43.02). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 185.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 137.28.

About Synthomer

(Get Free Report

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.