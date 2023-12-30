Analyzing Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) & Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT)

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) and Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Ames National has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulton Financial has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ames National and Fulton Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ames National 0 0 0 0 N/A Fulton Financial 0 4 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Fulton Financial has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential downside of 7.35%. Given Fulton Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fulton Financial is more favorable than Ames National.

Ames National pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Fulton Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Ames National pays out 74.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fulton Financial pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fulton Financial has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Ames National and Fulton Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ames National 16.23% 8.58% 0.61% Fulton Financial 21.17% 12.75% 1.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.7% of Ames National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Fulton Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Ames National shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Fulton Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ames National and Fulton Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ames National $71.24 million 2.69 $19.29 million $1.46 14.62 Fulton Financial $1.09 billion 2.47 $286.98 million $1.74 9.46

Fulton Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Ames National. Fulton Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ames National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fulton Financial beats Ames National on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate, residential real estate loans, equipment, vehicle, and home improvement loans; consumer loans to finance consumer purchases, such as automobiles, trucks, recreational vehicles, household furnishings, boats, personal loans, and lines of credit; agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit; and originates mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. In addition, the company offers cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box, wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security check, and automated/video teller machine access services; and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as wealth management services. Further, it provides farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and online, mobile, and private banking services. Ames National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans. In addition, it provides letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and wealth management services, including investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns passive investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through traditional financial center banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

