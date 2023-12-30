Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Stake Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 2.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AIRC opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $40.28.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.