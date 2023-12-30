Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Edge Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Edge Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,818 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 8.0% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 53.3% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 22.2% in the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $646,332,000 after buying an additional 89,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC raised its stake in Apple by 4.1% in the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $192.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.54.

Get Our Latest Report on AAPL

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.