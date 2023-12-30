Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Arcosa worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Arcosa by 391.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 27,644 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Arcosa by 2.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Arcosa by 21.1% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arcosa by 7.0% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the second quarter worth approximately $13,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACA opened at $82.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.60. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $84.21.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.04 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.40%.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

