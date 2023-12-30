AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get AstroNova alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AstroNova

AstroNova Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.81 million, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AstroNova by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AstroNova by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in AstroNova by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AstroNova by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AstroNova by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.