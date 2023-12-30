Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ATRA has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,390.31% and a negative return on equity of 783.31%. The company had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Atara Biotherapeutics

In other news, Director Carol Giltner Gallagher acquired 179,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.22 per share, with a total value of $39,384.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 368,438 shares in the company, valued at $81,056.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,077. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 47.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,301 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,123,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 52.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 417,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 144,398 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 98,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 49,282 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

