Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Short Interest Up 380.0% in December

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 380.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AIOSF opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $3.99.

Get Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación alerts:

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; management of copyright and music rights; development and operation of digital content; and local digital terrestrial television business.

Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.