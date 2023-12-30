Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) versus Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Financial Analysis

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) and Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Auburn National Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Commerce Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Auburn National Bancorporation pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commerce Bancshares pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Auburn National Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years and Commerce Bancshares has increased its dividend for 55 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and Commerce Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auburn National Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Commerce Bancshares 0 4 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Commerce Bancshares has a consensus price target of $52.13, indicating a potential downside of 2.39%. Given Commerce Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Commerce Bancshares is more favorable than Auburn National Bancorporation.

Auburn National Bancorporation has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Auburn National Bancorporation and Commerce Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auburn National Bancorporation 24.74% 14.37% 0.96% Commerce Bancshares 26.71% 19.12% 1.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Auburn National Bancorporation and Commerce Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auburn National Bancorporation $36.05 million 2.06 $10.35 million $2.81 7.57 Commerce Bancshares $1.55 billion 4.51 $488.40 million $3.78 14.13

Commerce Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Auburn National Bancorporation. Auburn National Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerce Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Commerce Bancshares beats Auburn National Bancorporation on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services. In addition, it offers automated teller services; debit cards; online banking, bill payment, and other electronic services; and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Auburn, Alabama.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; retail branch network; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, leasing, international, merchant and commercial bank card, and securities safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business products, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed income securities to correspondent banks, corporations, public institutions, municipalities, and individuals. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate planning, advisory and discretionary investment portfolio management, and brokerage services, as well as private banking accounts. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, insurance agency, specialty lending, and leasing services, as well as online and mobile banking services. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

