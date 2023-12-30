Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,732 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,775 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.3% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple Stock Down 0.5 %

AAPL opened at $192.53 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.37 and a 200-day moving average of $184.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.