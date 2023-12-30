Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Buys £5,481 in Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 435 ($5.53) per share, for a total transaction of £5,481 ($6,964.42).

Aviva Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AV opened at GBX 433.40 ($5.51) on Friday. Aviva plc has a 52-week low of GBX 366 ($4.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 467.30 ($5.94). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 417.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 399.26. The stock has a market cap of £11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2,167.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Aviva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AV shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 472 ($6.00) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Aviva to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 495 ($6.29) to GBX 485 ($6.16) in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 508.80 ($6.47).

Aviva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.