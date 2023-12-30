Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Buys £5,481 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2023

Aviva plc (LON:AVGet Free Report) insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 435 ($5.53) per share, for a total transaction of £5,481 ($6,964.42).

Aviva Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AV opened at GBX 433.40 ($5.51) on Friday. Aviva plc has a 52-week low of GBX 366 ($4.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 467.30 ($5.94). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 417.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 399.26. The stock has a market cap of £11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2,167.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AV shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 472 ($6.00) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Aviva to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 495 ($6.29) to GBX 485 ($6.16) in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 508.80 ($6.47).

View Our Latest Report on Aviva

Aviva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Aviva (LON:AV)

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.