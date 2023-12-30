AXIS Capital Holdings Limited Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.44 Per Share (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AXIS Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.41. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $8.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.66 EPS.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.48. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AXS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AXIS Capital in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

NYSE:AXS opened at $55.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $63.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in AXIS Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE grew its position in AXIS Capital by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 15,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 9,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

