B Lynne Parshall Sells 42,525 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) Director B Lynne Parshall sold 42,525 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $2,134,329.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,091.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

B Lynne Parshall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, December 26th, B Lynne Parshall sold 25,113 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $1,292,314.98.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

IONS opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average is $44.24. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $52.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on IONS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IONS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.