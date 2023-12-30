Ball (NYSE:BALL) PT Raised to $62.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BALL. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

Shares of BALL stock opened at $57.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average of $53.48. Ball has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $62.14.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ball will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,356.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ball by 3.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 834,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,517,000 after purchasing an additional 30,859 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Ball by 12.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,797,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

