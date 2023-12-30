Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Receives $99.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.60.

BDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered shares of Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

BDC opened at $77.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.17. Belden has a 52-week low of $60.54 and a 52-week high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. Belden had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $626.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Belden will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 3.24%.

In other Belden news, SVP Leah Tate bought 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $100,021.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $216,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Belden by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,382,000 after buying an additional 392,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,156,000 after acquiring an additional 92,544 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 4.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,555,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,790,000 after acquiring an additional 67,942 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,886,000 after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Belden by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,668,000 after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

