Bender Robert & Associates Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bender Robert & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.8% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.9 %

AMZN stock opened at $151.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $155.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.59.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,901,453 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

