Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stake Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 124.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

TECH stock opened at $77.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.98. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $89.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $276.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.81 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.80.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

