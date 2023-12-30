Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $4,285.00 at Tigress Financial

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Tigress Financial from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,423.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,547.22 on Thursday. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,978.00 and a 12-month high of $3,580.62. The stock has a market cap of $123.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,168.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3,033.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Booking by 44.4% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 433.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

