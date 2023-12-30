Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ BCLI opened at $0.27 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. The company has a market cap of $13.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.14.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCLI. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,815,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $426,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 53,036 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

