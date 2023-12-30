Brave Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,025 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,856 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.9% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,733,000. King Wealth boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,001,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $151.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $155.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at $66,438,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,453 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.