Brokerages Set Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) PT at $62.88

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOLF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Acushnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Acushnet Stock Down 1.1 %

GOLF stock opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $64.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $593.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 23.64%.

Insider Activity at Acushnet

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $100,009,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,110,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,454,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $100,009,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,110,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,454,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,454 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,723.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acushnet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Acushnet by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 20,609 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Acushnet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Acushnet by 581.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Acushnet by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Recommended Stories

