Brokerages Set Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) PT at $21.00

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVRI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Everi by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Everi by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Everi by 6.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Everi by 11.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 508,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,682,000 after buying an additional 51,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

EVRI stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93. Everi has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Everi had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 53.80%. The firm had revenue of $206.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everi will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

