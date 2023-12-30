Brokerages Set Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Target Price at $584.61

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $584.61.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Humana stock opened at $457.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $490.39 and its 200 day moving average is $478.75. Humana has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Humana by 50.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Humana by 81.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 84.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

