Brokerages Set SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) PT at $29.40

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

In related news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SMART Global by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,024,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,708,000 after acquiring an additional 603,294 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 42.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 292,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 87,035 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 46.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 482,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 152,918 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 832,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Price Performance

SMART Global stock opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $981.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.58. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $316.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.03 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a positive return on equity of 29.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that SMART Global will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Featured Stories

