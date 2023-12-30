Brokerages Set Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Target Price at $23.83

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VBTX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their target price on Veritex from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Morrison purchased 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $29,998.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,702.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Veritex by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. Veritex has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Veritex had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $109.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.60 million. Research analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

