Brokers Offer Predictions for Netflix, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Netflix in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the Internet television network will earn $16.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $16.37. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $12.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2025 earnings at $21.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.25.

Netflix stock opened at $486.88 on Friday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $283.22 and a 52-week high of $500.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $457.42 and a 200-day moving average of $431.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,524 shares of company stock worth $67,087,167 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

