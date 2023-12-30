Brokers Set Expectations for Avidbank Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AVBH)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Avidbank in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will earn $2.81 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.83. The consensus estimate for Avidbank’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 million.

Avidbank Trading Down 2.6 %

Avidbank Company Profile

Shares of AVBH opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.71. Avidbank has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.29.

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

