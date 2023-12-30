Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 1,780.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,717 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $1,488,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of BIPC opened at $35.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.50. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $48.23.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.